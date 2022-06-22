Kimberling City Mo. community collects donations for families who lost everything in Buttonwood Center fire Tuesday

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Kimberling City business owners and tenants are cleaning up after a fire damaged numerous buildings and apartments at the Buttonwood Center Tuesday morning.

The early morning blaze left numerous families with no option but to start over. Reeds Spring’s Shawnda Cash is stepping in to help by collecting donations for tenants with nothing left.

”One of the girls we’re collecting things for has a six-month-old grandson and two 19-year-old daughters,” said Cash. “They’ve lost everything.”

Cash says any donation helps. She says the items families need most are clothes, toiletries, and dishes.

“They need diapers, formula, binkies, clothes for the girls, and shoes,” Cash said. “All they left with were the clothes on their back.”

Cash is also friends with the owners of Laketime Bistro. She says it is one of the businesses at the Buttonwood Center that is a total loss from the fire. Southern Stone County Fire officials say three other businesses got damaged, some more severe than others.

The Funky Twig Ice Cream Store also has damage, but its owners say it should be reopened in about a month.

She says it’s unfortunate what happened, but the community has stepped in to help.

”People from the local churches were down there cleaning up, and everyone is just so good in this town. Everyone pulls together.”

Cash says donations can be dropped off at the American Legion in Kimberling City or the Funky Monkey Arcade. The community is holding a benefit this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion. The benefit will be to raise money for tenants and business owners.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

