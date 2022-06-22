Advertisement

Missouri Department of Public Safety reminds public to be safe during firework season

Fire officials: Don’t let your children play with fireworks
Fire officials: Don’t let your children play with fireworks(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missourians are being urged to be mindful of fire safety during the fireworks season coming up with Independence Day.

In a statement, the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Division of Fire Safety is reminding the public that public fireworks displays are the safest opportunities when it comes to safety on July 4.

“Consumer fireworks are potentially dangerous if there is a malfunction or if they are not used with safety in mind and with the proper precautions,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Public fireworks displays bring Missouri communities together for often breathtaking displays that can be enjoyed without risking injury or fires. Those who use consumer fireworks should start by making sure they are legal where they reside, by reviewing safety tips and by keeping fireworks away from children.”

Licensed seasonal retailers are able to sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10.

The statement says that according to the National Fire Protection Association, about 40 percent of Independence Day structure fires happen because of fireworks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake/Near Branson, Mo.
Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake
Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.
Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.
(MGN Online)
A two-year-old girl from Spokane, Mo. nearly drowns in the James River
Richard Bennett/Camden County Jail
Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond
Highway MM & Farm Road 168
Train smashes into trailer in Republic, Mo.

Latest News

Temperatures this afternoon will range from the middle 80s in parts of central Missouri to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A small chance of rain
First Alert Weather: Triple-digit heat heading into the Ozarks
Fassnight Creek Farms Dan Bigbee looks at the summertime harvest.
Garden Spot: Garden Spot: Dog days of summer on the farm
Garden Spot: Dog days of summer on the farm
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase