Moms and Money: Camp Tomahawk

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Floating down one of Missouri’s rivers is a tried and true way to beat the summer heat. As temperatures continue to soar this summer, retreating to the water is the go-to for many area families.

“I’ve been living here since 1973,” said Lester Davis, owner of Camp Tomahawk. “I always thought it was it was one of the most beautiful places on Earth. It sits at the end of a dead-end road and nobody ever sees it. I always just felt greedy that I couldn’t share it.”

That’s why, in 2017, Lester Davis opened up his 117 acre property in Galena for people to camp and float down the James River.

“That’s what we’re trying to shoot for here, for families to have something affordable to do on the river, be outside and stay cool,” said Davis.

Davis said he wanted his business to be family-oriented, not the party-atmosphere of other spots.

“We have families you know, from seven years old, six years old,” said Davis.

Davis said he also wants people to be able to create their own experience while visiting.

“It’s just the fact that people are always telling me how nice this is, how different it is than most of the places they go.,” said Davis. “You bring your own food, you pick out your own tube, outfit your own flow, we tell you how to tell you what to do but we we kind of let you just do your own thing. "

To see the prices and learn more about Camp Tomahawk click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.