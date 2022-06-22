Police surround home in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have surrounded a home in east Springfield.

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say they followed a suspect from a scene on nearby Adams Street. They say the man barricaded himself inside the home. Officers began negotiating to get him out of the house. Police have not said why he is wanted for arrest.

KY3 is working with the police to uncover more information.

