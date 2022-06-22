REMINDER: Firefighters say garden hoses may spray scalding water in the summertime heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This summer has seen incredibly high temperatures already.

One traditional way to beat the heat is spraying the garden hose. However, what is surprising to some is that when the hose is stored outside in the baking sun. The water trapped inside can heat up to a scalding 140 degrees, bringing the possibility of first to third-degree burns.

“Let the water run for a few minutes before they spray, animals or children, so they make sure they clear that hose of that super heated water,” said Battlefield Fire Protection District Division Chief Shane Anderson.

In addition to letting the hose run for a few minutes, he recommends using the back of your hand to test the water before using it. To avoid this issue altogether, drain your hose after every use and store it inside or in a shaded area away from direct sunlight.

