Springfield Public Schools says the number of resignations rising; plan in place

Springfield Public Schools/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Public Schools/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools reports resignations are up in 2022 by 15%-20% compared to 2021.

“We know salary continues to be an issue, and as a district, we want to do everything we can to support that,” John Mulford, the Deputy Superintendent of operations for Springfield Public Schools, says.

Springfield Public Schools says it focuses on retention and keeping the educators here.

“We know that people working in the education profession have to feel like they’re making a difference and that they are valued,” Mulford says. “That’s why they go into the profession, to begin with.”

One way they are recruiting is by giving those with interest the chance to try teaching before getting their certifications through the district’s internship program.

“The teacher intern works as a full-time sub,” Mulford says. “That’s what they do. So when we have needed each day, they fill in, and they get to experience different grade levels, different content areas, and then when they’re not needed in the classroom, they get to experience other roles within the school.”

The district will pay for these positions through the funds for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

“It’s something we’ve received a lot of positive feedback so far. We have moved some of those people into teaching roles,” said Mulford.

According to current numbers, Springfield has a robust teacher salary schedule in this region, offering $45,000 as starting pay.

