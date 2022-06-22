Advertisement

Theft suspect runs off during arrest in Baxter County, Ark.

J.D. Comstock/Baxter County Sheriff's Office
J.D. Comstock/Baxter County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MTN. HOME, Ark. (KY3) -A man wanted for theft is on the run. Deputies with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen property at a house at 5647 Highway 5 South Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says J.D. Comstock, 37, ran away while he was being arrested. One investigator was hurt after falling while chasing Comstock.

A canine team from the North Central Unit of the ADC at Calico Rock tracked Comstock to a house on Old Tracy Road, where it was discovered he had stolen a vehicle. The Blue Honda SUV was later found in Fulton County between Gepp and Viola.

Comstock has ties to Fulton County and Izard County.  He will face multiple charges in Baxter County when apprehended.

If you have seen Comstock call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 425-7000.

