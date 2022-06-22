Train smashes into trailer in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A freight train smashed into a livestock trailer in Republic, Mo. Tuesday night.

It happened at Highway MM and Farm Road 168, just off of Highway 60.

The driver of the truck told KY3 news he had just unloaded the trailer, and had crossed the tracks when he stopped in traffic that backed up ahead of Highway 60. That left the trailer on the tracks, where it was hit by the train.

No one was injured, but the crash backed up traffic while the wreckage was removed.

