Advertisement

Train smashes into trailer in Republic

Highway MM & Farm Road 168
Highway MM & Farm Road 168(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A freight train smashed into a livestock trailer in Republic, Mo. Tuesday night.

It happened at Highway MM and Farm Road 168, just off of Highway 60.

The driver of the truck told KY3 news he had just unloaded the trailer, and had crossed the tracks when he stopped in traffic that backed up ahead of Highway 60. That left the trailer on the tracks, where it was hit by the train.

No one was injured, but the crash backed up traffic while the wreckage was removed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake/Near Branson, Mo.
Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Facebook: U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
(MGN Online)
A two-year-old girl from Spokane, Mo. nearly drowns in the James River
Rain chances return to the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat has its hold

Latest News

Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield airport sees pre-pandemic passenger numbers
Richard Bennett/Camden County Jail
Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond
Camden County man charged with incest, statutory rape
Camden County man charged with incest, statutory rape
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks