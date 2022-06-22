On Your Side: Get your cut of a $ 90 million Facebook settlement

(KY3) - Here’s your chance to cash in on a class action settlement. If you had a Facebook account between the spring of 2010 and fall of 2011, you might get some extra money.

Facebook agrees to pay $90 million to settle a high-profile, long-running data privacy litigation over cookies. The social media platform was accused of tracking you after you logged off. Meta denies wrongdoing, but reps did not want to go to trial.

Look for the settlement email in your inbox. On the top left corner -- you have a notice ID and confirmation code. Head to the class action lawsuit website.

Click on the tab that reads ‘submit a claim.’ Plug in your info, like your Facebook username. It will also ask how you’d like to receive your payment. You can pick Prepaid Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, Direct Deposit, or Zelle.

Click send and wait. And wait some more. A final hearing is scheduled for this in the fall. There could be appeals. This will take months, maybe a few years.

No word on how much you’ll pocket of the $90 million. It depends on the number of claims. A good chunk of that, probably a third, will go to attorneys and court fees.

Still, it’s extra cash you didn’t have before.

You have until September to submit your claim.

