Advertisement

Authorities arrest man wanted in the disappearance of Mountain Home, Ark. teeanger

Isaac Melder/Baxter County Jail
Isaac Melder/Baxter County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Mountain Home teenager.

Deputies booked Isaac Melder into the Baxter County Jail on Thursday. The district attorney has not filed any charges for the disappearance.

Investigators say the girl and Melder had been missing since May 12. Investigators say the girl is safe.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say man, woman found dead at two connected crime scenes in Springfield
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
On Your Side: Get your cut of a $90 million Facebook settlement
Richard Bennett/Camden County Jail
Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond
Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says Catholic High School soccer coach no longer employed
Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules

Latest News

Plenty of humidity in the forecast
Relief from the heat is on the horizon
Super hot Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up through Saturday
greitens case
Pre-trial hearing in Greitens child custody case
Detention officer shot and killed in Perryville, Ark.