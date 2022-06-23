Authorities arrest man wanted in the disappearance of Mountain Home, Ark. teeanger

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Mountain Home teenager.

Deputies booked Isaac Melder into the Baxter County Jail on Thursday. The district attorney has not filed any charges for the disappearance.

Investigators say the girl and Melder had been missing since May 12. Investigators say the girl is safe.

