Baby Girl: Dog finds forever home after 4+ years at humane society

Hundreds of animals get adopted from the Capital Humane Society each year, but one dog’s journey took four years to find a forever home. (Source: KOLN)
By KOLN Staff, Nicole Griffith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A dog has been at the Capital Humane Society for several years, but she is finally getting a forever home.

KOLN reports Baby Girl was the longest-tenured animal at the organization while spending almost half her life in a room alone.

The 9-year-old Australian shepherd pit bull mix was a popular animal at the Humane Society since being surrendered in December 2017. The organization said she was taken in after not getting along with other dogs at her previous home.

With medical and special needs, Baby Girl couldn’t find the right fit for a permanent home. But that was until Kristy Raley put in months of work earning the animal’s trust and eventually bringing her home.

Raley said her father died a few years ago, and she suffers from anxiety and depression. The 25-year-old had a seizure last year and was looking for an emotional support animal.

“I went to the Capital Humane Society website, and Baby Girl was on the very last page,” Raley said.

The 9-year-old was the last dog Raley visited. Even though the two hit it off, six months of weekly visits went into the adoption.

“Lots of effort to even get her to open up to me,” Raley said.

Baby Girl’s adoption day was March 15 with Raley.

“She’s the longest-tenured dog that we’ve had. Most dogs are typically adopted within a week or two or less,” said Matt Madcahro, executive director at the pet adoption center.

Baby Girl takes thyroid medicine and has struggled to be around men, other dogs and kids. But for the last three months, she’s become spoiled by Raley and that includes having four beds.

“She did have a lot of special needs, and I’m glad I met every requirement because she does complete me, and I complete her too,” Raley said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

