CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest accused car thief
Tandy Levi Pickett is scheduled to appear in Greene County court tomorrow.
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
A wanted man is no longer on the run. Springfield police arrested 33-year-old Tandy Levi Pickett on Friday. He’s scheduled to appear in Greene County court tomorrow on a charge of car theft. The jail booking information shows Pickett is being held for three other counties too.
KY3 featured Pickett as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on January 4.
