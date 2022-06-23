CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest accused car thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tandy Levi Pickett Arrested 6/17/22 by Springfield police (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A wanted man is no longer on the run. Springfield police arrested 33-year-old Tandy Levi Pickett on Friday. He’s scheduled to appear in Greene County court tomorrow on a charge of car theft. The jail booking information shows Pickett is being held for three other counties too.

KY3 featured Pickett as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on January 4.

