Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest accused car thief

Tandy Levi Pickett is scheduled to appear in Greene County court tomorrow.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tandy Levi Pickett Arrested 6/17/22 by Springfield police
Tandy Levi Pickett Arrested 6/17/22 by Springfield police(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A wanted man is no longer on the run. Springfield police arrested 33-year-old Tandy Levi Pickett on Friday. He’s scheduled to appear in Greene County court tomorrow on a charge of car theft. The jail booking information shows Pickett is being held for three other counties too.

KY3 featured Pickett as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on January 4.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say man, woman found dead at two connected crime scenes in Springfield
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
On Your Side: Get your cut of a $90 million Facebook settlement
Richard Bennett/Camden County Jail
Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond
Table Rock Lake/Near Branson, Mo.
Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake
Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.
Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas starting pitcher Hagen Smith (33) throws in the first inning against Mississippi...
Hogs hang on to beat Ole Miss, force 2nd CWS bracket final
Brittany Nicole Eddy, 31 Arrested 6/17/22 by police in Independence, MO.
CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Viewer tip leads to Greene County fugitive’s arrest in Independence, Missouri
A center turn lane, which is not for merging
Fact Finders: Driver questions rules when using the center turn lane
Seymour dig site
Source of gasoline leak in Seymour still under investigation nearly 3 years after it was discovered