Detention officer shot and killed in Perryville, Ark.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting death of a detention officer at the county jail in Perryville, which is northwest of Little Rock.

State Police say a 37-year-old man being booked into the jail Wednesday night shot the officer.

The names of the detention officer and the shooting suspect haven’t been released.

State Police say they will release more information later on Thursday.

