Fees going up at landfill, yardwaste recycling center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It will soon cost more to use Springfield’s landfill and yardwaste recycling center.

Beginning July 1st, commercial landfill customers will face a 5% increase in “tipping fees” for landfill disposal, from $32.18 to $33.78 per ton. The minimum charge of $20 per vehicle will remain unchanged.

Fee increases at the Yardwaste Recycling Center vary for the disposal of certain amounts of brush and for the purchase or delivery of mulch and compost products.

The fee increases were approved by City Council in an annual fee study in December of 2021. The extra income will continue to support the operation of Springfield’s sanitary landfill, three recycling drop-off sites, Yardwaste Recycling Center, regional Household Chemical Collection Center and community-wide outreach & education programming.

“These fee adjustments are unfortunately necessary in response to increased regulatory requirements, rising costs in fuel and equipment and other operational expenses,” said Superintendent of Solid Waste Erick Roberts. “The City’s Department of Environmental Services strives to provide environmentally and economically responsible solid waste management to the citizens of the region. These fees are reviewed each year by City Council and adjustments are only made when necessary to continue to protect the natural resources of the community.”

More than 1,130 tons of trash per day are disposed of at Springfield’s Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill which must comply with Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulations. The City’s recycling drop-off locations welcome 250,000 visitors per year, helping to divert nearly 3,900 tons of recyclable solid waste each year from contributing to the landfill.

