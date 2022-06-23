Advertisement

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign(ky3)
By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

During a Thursday hearing in the couple’s child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.”

Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall” his ex-wife.

Most Read

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say man, woman found dead at two connected crime scenes in Springfield
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
On Your Side: Get your cut of a $90 million Facebook settlement
Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says Catholic High School soccer coach no longer employed
Richard Bennett/Camden County Jail
Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond
Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules

Latest News

Tyre Sampson
Autopsy: Tyre Sampson died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death
The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series
A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St....
Court says McCloskeys can’t advise right-wing group for free
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche center...
Blues and Avalanche tied 1-1 heading into game 3