Hydrating in the Heat: How to pick the perfect summer drink

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From iced tea to lemonade, we all have our favorite summer drinks, but health care workers want to ensure you are beating the heat and staying hydrated.

First, it may be better to grab a sports drink if you are spending time outside and working up a sweat. Our bodies absorb the fluids faster and replace the electrolytes we sweat out.

“The biggest thing that we have to have a concern about is how concentrated the sugar is in those sports drinks,” said CoxHealth Sports Medicine Manager Jason Pyrah. “I wouldn’t grab a Coca-Cola over a Gatorade by any means because you’re concentrating that sugar, and then the body has to actually dilute that.”

Ultimately the best option is water, and it’s important to make sure you drink it often throughout the day.

“We look at a 15-minute window if you can stay, you know, hydrated or keep something in you every 15 minutes,” said Pyrah. “Whether it’s just a cup or two of water, especially if you are outside to take breaks often and to make sure that you’re that you’re trying to to keep some fluid in you about every 15 to 20 minutes.”

If you’re not a water drinker and prefer iced coffee or tea, experts say that’s better than nothing.

“With your coffee and tea, those have a natural diuretic in them so that it forces the body to actually lose water,” said Pyrah. “But at the same time, if you’re keeping that fluid in you and you’re staying hydrated by other means, it’s not so bad.”

Experts also say to drink around a gallon of water throughout the day. If you’re spending some time at the pool, remember you can sweat even when you’re swimming, so keep a drink close by and ensure you are staying safe this summer.

