Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write.

The federal lawsuit contends Missouri’s limits on voter assistance violate federal voting law and should be struck down. It’s the latest of dozens of voting-related lawsuits across the U.S., as election procedures have come under increased scrutiny both from those seeking to guarantee access and ensure integrity.

The federal Voting Rights Act allows people who have disabilities or are unable to read or write to choose someone to help them vote.

A 1977 Missouri law outlines a similar procedure but says no one can assist more than one voter per election unless they are an election judge or helping immediate family members. Violations of state election laws can result in up to a year imprisonment and up to a $2,500 fine.

“This lawsuit seeks to prevent the state from punishing some of democracy’s do-gooders – those who take time to assist voters who are informed and eager to cast a ballot,” said Thomas A. Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is the lead defendant in the lawsuit. A spokesman said Ashcroft “will vigorously defend the right of Missourians to run elections in our state.”

A similar lawsuit was filed in 2020 challenging an Arkansas law that prohibits people from helping more than six voters cast a ballot. That case is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say man, woman found dead at two connected crime scenes in Springfield
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
On Your Side: Get your cut of a $90 million Facebook settlement
Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says Catholic High School soccer coach no longer employed
Richard Bennett/Camden County Jail
Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond
Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules

Latest News

Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Eric Greitens’ RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says
Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police investigate deaths of man, woman in Springfield as murder-suicide
Isaac Melder/Baxter County Jail
Authorities arrest man wanted in the disappearance of Mountain Home, Ark. teenager
Plenty of humidity in the forecast
Relief from the heat is on the horizon