Missouri Department of Natural Resources testing for forever chemicals

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Environmental Protection Agency issued an advisory about forever chemicals in our drinking water.

Authorities from the EPA said PFAs or forever chemicals have been used in manufacturing since the 1940′s. They have contaminated drinking water across the country. The forever chemicals stay in the environment for years without breaking down. The government links them to cancer, infertility, and others if you are exposed to them for a lifetime.

Brent Weis with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said they tested for PFAs in 2013 with no real dangerous amounts in any water in Missouri. The new EPA advisory led to the state ramping up testing.

“The levels that we’re getting down to now, the real challenge, is getting technology to a place where it can accurately and consistently report these very, very low level detects,” said Weis. “That’s something we’re still working on.”

Weis said in the previous testing that they believe Missouri’s water is safe and is getting more funding from the EPA to ensure that.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

