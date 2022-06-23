Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson signs law exempting World Cup tickets from sales tax

The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to...
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to the FIFA World Cup committee.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill that will reduce the cost of World Cup tickets when the soccer tournament comes to Kansas City in 2026.

The bill exempts tickets for the FIFA World Cup games from sales tax. The Missouri Legislature passed the bill this year as part of a bipartisan effort from government officials, private organizations, sports teams to bring the games to Kansas City.

The work paid off when Kansas City was chosen last week as one of 16 sites around the world — and the only city in the Midwestern United States — to be a host site.

Missouri was among a handful of states that preemptively passed a bill to exempt the tickets from sales taxes, in response to FIFA requirements for tax breaks from host cities.

Parson, a Republican, called the bill a great example of bipartisan groups working together to achieve an important victory for Kansas City and the entire state.

Sen. John Rizzo, a Democrat who represents parts of suburban Kansas City, said estimates are the games could generate over $600 million in economic activity for the state, which would easily offset any lost sales tax revenue on tickets.

