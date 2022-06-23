Missouri Governor Mike Parson presents dairy month proclamation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited Springfield’s Hiland Dairy plant to address dairy workers and present a proclamation celebrating dairy month.

He delivered the proclamation to Gary Aggus, president of Hiland Dairy.

“I think it means everything,” said Gov. Parson. “We know how important dairy is to the state of Missouri, and being a farmer, growing up on a dairy farm, it’s really neat to be at Hiland today, really acknowledging them, the dairy farmers for this month. It’s good. It’s fun.”

Chris Chinn, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, was also in attendance, making a point to highlight the work many of the plant employees did during the height of the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, you guys went above and beyond to make sure the consumers were able to get milk,” said Chinn. “So I want to thank you guys because you may not have been able to directly connect to the consumers like we were, but you guys were the unsung heroes, and I want you to know that work did not go unnoticed.”

After the ceremony, Governor Parson signed a bill exempting ticket sales for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from state and local taxes.

