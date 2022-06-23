Advertisement

Natural gas rates to increase for Ameren Mo. customers

Natural gas pipe
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see an increase in gas prices under a new filing that will take effect on July 1.

According to the Missouri Public Service Commission, residential customers currently pay approximately $0.77 per hundred cubic feet of natural gas.

Under Ameren Missouri’s new filing, that rate will increase to approximately $0.93 per Ccf.

According to Missouri PSC, 50 to 55 percent of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers.

The wholesale cost of natural gas is not regulated by the Missouri PSC.

Primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather, the wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated as well.

The Missouri PSC says it does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 133,600 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Cooper, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Lincoln, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Saline, Scott, Stoddard and Warren.

