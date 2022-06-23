Advertisement

Police investigate deaths of man, woman in Springfield as murder-suicide

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in Springfield as a murder-suicide.

Police believe Lydell Jackson, 59, of Springfield, killed Cheryl Lamar, 57, of Springfield.

Officers responded to two crime scenes on Wednesday. The first happened in the 1600 block of East Adams Street for a well-being check. Officers received information Jackson had intentions to harm his ex-girlfriend. Officers found Lamar dead inside the home.

Police located Jackson later inside a home in the 1600 block of East Caravan. Officers negotiated with Jackson. After a short time, Springfield’s Special Response Team entered the home and found Jackson had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the ninth homicide investigation for 2022.

