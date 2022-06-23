Advertisement

Prosecutor files charges in deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield in December

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a driver in a deadly crash, killing a pedestrian in Springfield.

In December, Matthew Wood, 43, of Springfield, died in the crash. David Busick faces DWI involving the death of someone not a passenger and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident charges.

Police responded to the 3800 block of West Chestnut Expressway at 6:20 p.m. on December 10. Police say a 2006 Chevy Impala made a left turn to travel east on Chestnut Expressway from Eldon Avenue and struck Wood. He later died at a Springfield hospital.

Officers arrested Busick at the scene.

