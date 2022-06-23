Taste of the Ozarks: Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this twist on the popular Mexican street corn trend.

Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

* 4 cups cooked and cooled short noodles (penne, cavatappi, or bowtie would work)

* 4 ears of cooked corn

* 1 cup Mexican crema

* 1 lime

* 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

* 2/3 cup crumbled cojita or Mexican crumbling cheese

* 1/3 cup grated parmesan

* 2 tsp salt

* 1 tsp pepper

In a large bowl, combine crema, juice of one lime, chopped cilantro, salt, and pepper. Whisk to combine. Next, add corn, cheeses, and pasta. Toss to incorporate and coat all ingredients. Allow resting in the refrigerator for at least thirty minutes. Garnish with a cut lime, cilantro, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

The recipe serves 6-8.

