Advertisement

Taylor, Adames homer, lead Brewers past Cards for split

Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Milwaukee. McCutchen scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Jace Peterson. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer, Willy Adames added a solo shot and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Thursday to split a four-game series with their NL Central rivals.

Taylor’s drive to left field on a 2-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson (5-4) in the fourth inning gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead and snapped a streak of 46 1/3 innings without allowing a homer by the Cardinals right-hander.

Adames took Hudson deep leading off the fifth to make it 5-3.

The Brewers, who have won five of seven, moved back into a first-place tie with the Cardinals atop the division. St. Louis has lost five of its last eight.

Jason Alexander (2-0) allowed four runs on six hits, working into the sixth inning while making his fifth start for a Brewers rotation that’s been plagued by injuries.

Josh Hader breezed through the ninth for his 21st save in 22 chances.

Paul Goldschmidt doubled in a run for St. Louis and came around to score on Alexander’s throwing error to make it 2-0 in the first inning. Alexander then allowed another double to Nolan Arenado and hit Brendan Donovan with a pitch before inducing an inning-ending double play from Juan Yepez.

Lars Nootbaar led off the fifth with a homer for the Cardinals. St. Louis again got within one run on Yepez’s sacrifice fly in the sixth, but Milwaukee responded with Jace Peterson’s sac fly in the eighth.

Hudson allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Cardinals are hoping OF Tyler O’Neill’s time on the injured list will be short after an MRI revealed his strained right hamstring wasn’t as serious as first thought. O’Neill, who also missed three weeks because of a shoulder injury earlier this season, was placed on the IL after suffering the injury running out a double last Sunday in Boston.

Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff was scheduled to make a minor-league rehab start Thursday night at Class A Wisconsin. Woodruff was placed on the IL on May 30 with a right ankle sprain and has also battled Raynaud’s syndrome in his right hand. Infielder Mike Brosseau (right ankle) and right-handed reliever Trevor Gott (right groin) are also rehabbing with Wisconsin.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals return home, where RHP Andre Pallante (2-2, 1.69 ERA) will take the mound Friday to open a three-game series against RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.43) and the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers continue their weeklong home stand Friday night with the first of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. RHP Adrian Houser (4-7, 4.24) gets the nod for Milwaukee while RHP Alek Manoah (8-2, 2.00) is scheduled to start for Toronto.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say man, woman found dead at two connected crime scenes in Springfield
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
On Your Side: Get your cut of a $90 million Facebook settlement
Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says Catholic High School soccer coach no longer employed
Richard Bennett/Camden County Jail
Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond
Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules

Latest News

Arkansas catcher Michael Turner (12) hits a single in the first inning against Mississippi...
DeLucia shuts out Arkansas, sends Rebels to 1st CWS finals
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to...
Missouri Gov. Parson signs law exempting World Cup tickets from sales tax
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Cardinals beat Brewers 5-4, move into first in NL Central
O-Zone: Kickapoo's Link drawing lots of recruiting interest - clipped version