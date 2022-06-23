United Way of the Ozarks hosts the 30th Day of Caring event
Published: Jun. 23, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers across the Ozarks spent Thursday at nonprofits for the United Way’s Day of Caring.
The event marked 30 years. Day of Caring encourages volunteers to make nonprofit locations safer and more comfortable for the people they serve.
This is the first “normal” Day of Caring since the pandemic started.
