United Way of the Ozarks hosts the 30th Day of Caring event

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers across the Ozarks spent Thursday at nonprofits for the United Way’s Day of Caring.

The event marked 30 years. Day of Caring encourages volunteers to make nonprofit locations safer and more comfortable for the people they serve.  

This is the first “normal” Day of Caring since the pandemic started.

