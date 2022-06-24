Adjutant general with Mo. National Guard injured in motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The adjutant general with the Missouri National Guard was injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening, June 23.

According to a release from the National Guard, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at around 6 p.m., Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton was slowing to make a left turn when he was hit from behind by an SUV and thrown from his motorcycle.

The guard said Cumpton was wearing full visibility reflective vest and personal protective equipment, including a helmet, gloves and boots.

He was airlifted to a Columbia, Mo. hospital for medical tests.

According to the National Guard, he did not have any broken bones, just minor injuries, and “is in good spirits.”

