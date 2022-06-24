Advertisement

AG Eric Schmitt signs opinion effectively ending abortion in Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he had signed an opinion effectively...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he had signed an opinion effectively banning abortion in the state.(AG Eric Schmitt/Twitter)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement Friday morning that the Show-Me State was the first in the country to “effectively end abortion.”

The attorney general signed an opinion minutes after the Supreme Court of the United States ruling that Roe v. Wade had been overturned.

“This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life,” Schmitt tweeted.

House Bill 126, passed in the Missouri General Assembly in 2019, was signed to trigger a ban on abortions in the state once SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, and then after Missouri’s governor or attorney general certified it.

And Schmitt did just that Friday morning, making abortions illegal in the state of Missouri.

ALSO READ: Kansans will get to vote on allowing abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say man, woman found dead at two connected crime scenes in Springfield
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
On Your Side: Get your cut of a $90 million Facebook settlement
Isaac Melder/Baxter County Jail
Authorities arrest man wanted in the disappearance of Mountain Home, Ark. teenager
Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police investigate deaths of man, woman in Springfield as murder-suicide

Latest News

SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY
Sen. Josh Hawley on Greitens Ad: “There is no limit to what a desperate, washed-up politician will do.”
Greene County judge sentences man to life in prison for robbery conviction; paroled earlier for 2 life stences
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of...
Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams selected in NBA Draft
The Environmental Protection Agency issued an advisory about forever chemicals in our drinking...
Missouri Department of Natural Resources testing for forever chemicals