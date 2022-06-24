Advertisement

Arkansas volunteer fire departments receive wildfire suppression kits

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the money will be used to purchase and...
According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the money will be used to purchase and distribute 87 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas’ Rural Fire Protection program received $279,562 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance grant from the United States Forest Service.

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the money will be used to purchase and distribute 87 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments.

Since 2014, 579 volunteer fire departments have received Wildfire Suppression Kits through the Rural Fire Protection program, officials said.

The kits will include lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers.

Several volunteer fire departments chosen include those in Region 8. They are:

Clay County

  • Greenway Fire Department

Cleburne County

  • Hopewell Fire Department
  • Tumbling Shoals – Ida Fire Department
  • Wilburn Fire Department

Craighead County

  • Cash Fire Department
  • Monette Fire Department
  • Valley View Fire Department

Crittenden County

  • Anthonyville Fire Department
  • Turrell Fire Department

Greene County

  • Western Greene County Fire Department

Jackson County

  • Diaz Fire Department
  • Weldon Fire Department

Lawrence County

  • Portia Fire Department

Mississippi County

  • Keiser Fire Department

Randolph County

  • Dalton Fire Department
  • Warm Springs Fire Department

Stone County

  • Fox Fire Department

St. Francis County

  • Widener Fire Department

White County

  • Higginson Fire Department

Applications for next year’s Wildfire Protection Kit program can be submitted starting Aug. 2022.

You can find an application online at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say man, woman found dead at two connected crime scenes in Springfield
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
On Your Side: Get your cut of a $90 million Facebook settlement
Isaac Melder/Baxter County Jail
Authorities arrest man wanted in the disappearance of Mountain Home, Ark. teenager
Police responded to East Caravan near Glenstone around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police investigate deaths of man, woman in Springfield as murder-suicide

Latest News

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of...
Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams selected in NBA Draft
SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY
Sen. Josh Hawley on Greitens Ad:“There is no limit to what a desperate, washed-up politician will do.”
The Environmental Protection Agency issued an advisory about forever chemicals in our drinking...
Missouri Department of Natural Resources testing for forever chemicals
Sen. Josh Hawleyh discusses Eric Greitens' latest campaign ad.
Sen. Josh Hawley on Greitens: "There is no limit to what a desperate, washed-up politician will do."
The adjutant general with the Missouri National Guard was injured in a motorcycle crash on...
Adjutant general with Mo. National Guard injured in motorcycle crash