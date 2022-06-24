BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of Billings, Mo. issues advisory

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings, Mo. issued a boil water advisory on Friday.

City leaders say the system lost pressure. Crews restored the pressure. They issued the advisory out of precaution.

People are told to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or to make ice.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.