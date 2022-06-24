Advertisement

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of Billings, Mo. issues advisory

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings, Mo. issued a boil water advisory on Friday.

City leaders say the system lost pressure. Crews restored the pressure. They issued the advisory out of precaution.

People are told to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or to make ice.

