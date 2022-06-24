Advertisement

Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield expanding into Marshfield

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).
Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).(Hand-out | Boys & Girls Clubs of America)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield is expanding into Marshfield.

The non-profit has announced a new program for Marshfield, since the school district is moving to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield hope to serve around 200 students in Marshfield, between kindergarten and 8th grade. Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack will be provided.

Programming will be provided on Mondays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The program starts on August 29th. Registration starts on July 25th.

