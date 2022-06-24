Crane School District takes hard stance on cell phones and electronics use next school year

CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Crane School District will change its phone policy for students for the upcoming school year.

The district will ban cell phones, smart watches, earbuds, digital cameras, and similar devices. In a letter to parents, Principal Daniel Davis listed inappropriate videos, cheating, bullying, and harassment on social media as reasons for the policy change.

Donaya Reasor is a parent in the district. She says seeing bullying listed in the letter caught her eye. She says her daughter has personally experienced that in the last year.

”A lot of it was through Snapchat and things like that,” Reasor said. You know when you send a text through there, it gets deleted after you view it.”

Davis says the safety of the students is a top priority. He says as a parent, he understands needing to know if your child is safe at school.

”We took that into consideration and knowing we have new phones going into every classroom,” Davis said. “The new phone system is going to be installed this summer, so outgoing calls can be made from every room where we did not always have that in the past.“

”As much as it is nice to be able to text your kid after school saying, hey wanted to make sure you made it on the bus, the teachers are really on top of everything with communication with parents,” Reasor said.

The district says students must leave their devices at home, in their cars, or check them into the office. The first violation of the policy can result in confiscation. The second will result in the form of detention. The administration must approve exceptions.

”We’re trying to make sure kids know how to invest in themselves and invest in other people,” said Davis. “We want them to build those social, emotional communication skills that some of them, unfortunately, don’t have as much because of what they’ve grown up with.”

The school district says it will be putting out a frequently asked questions section in the upcoming weeks to help with any concerns the parents and community may have.

