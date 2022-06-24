Greene County judge sentences man to life in prison for robbery conviction; paroled earlier for 2 life stences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge sentenced a man to life in prison following a robbery conviction.

A jury convicted Derone Booker in March of 2022. The state released Booker from prison in the middle of serving two life sentences for robbery and assault from a 1994 conviction in Jackson County.

Investigators say in June of 2018, Booker walked into a Walgreens in Springfield and robbed the cashier with a handgun. While the Greene County case was pending and Mr. Booker was in jail awaiting trial on the new robbery case, Booker was again paroled by the Missouri Department of Corrections in October of 2020.

