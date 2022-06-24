Advertisement

Laclede County man pleads guilty in death of his boss

Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Laclede County, Mo. man pleaded guilty to the death of his boss in November of 2020.

Deputies arrested Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge, for the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County. Norman pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Norman worked for Young at his welding business. Deputies found Young’s body in a creek bed just off Kinfolk Road. Investigators say Young’s head, hands, and feet had been removed. They believe young tried to burn the body. The coroner confirmed Young died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The crime lab processed the DNA from a saw found in Young’s truck that Norman had driven.

Norman had been on probation for another crime.

