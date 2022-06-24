A man from Springfield, Mo. pleads guilty to a crime spree in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Springfield will be sentenced in August for a crime spree that resulted in the death of another man in September 2018.

According to online court records, David Bryant, 56, pleaded guilty to six felony charges this week including second-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action and sodomy.

On September 18, 2018, police responded to the first scene around 2:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Cherry. Officers found Ryan A. Boulanger, 29, of Springfield, lying in the road after he was shot. He later died from injuries.

Police then responded to a second shooting 15 minutes later at Fairvue Studios in the 1100 block of West Norton. Police say another man was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Officers then received a call about a man with a gun at 1326 West Tampa. When officers arrived at the house, they say Bryant came out shooting at police. One officer returned fire, but no one was hit. Bryant retreated back inside the home. Police evacuated neighbors. Greene County sheriff’s deputies blocked off nearby Chestnut Expressway. Police negotiated to get the other people out of the house, then eventually got Bryant to come out. But instead of following verbal commands, he charged at officers. They fired rubber bullets at Bryant, then arrested him.

Bryant is being held in the Greene County Jail until his sentencing.

