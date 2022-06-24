Missouri leaders, organizations react to Roe v. Wade overturning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - State leaders and organizations reacted to the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Governor Mike Parson signed proclamations making abortions illegal.

“Today is a momentous day. The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade. Individual states will now decide how each will address the abortion issue. Millions of innocent lives will be protected moving forward,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Missouri was the first state to sign into law that abortions would be illegal.

“We are issuing this proclamation to restore our state authority to regulate abortion and protect life. Thanks to decades of conservative leaders, Missouri has become one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and our Administration has always fought for the life of every unborn child. Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life,” said Governor Parson.

Organizations like Pro-Choice Missouri say this is a day they have feared for a long time.

“I think we’re feeling I’m feeling devastated for those people who, whose abortion appointments today, in states around the country may be canceled, who are forced with jumping through innumerable additional hoops to try to find a new health care appointment,” said Madison Schwarz, Executive Director of Pro-Choice Missouri.

Missouri already had a trigger law in place. Meaning as soon as the ruling was to come down, it would make abortions illegal in the state.

“Nothing in the text, history, or tradition of the United States Constitution gave un-elected federal judges authority to regulate abortion. We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has corrected this error and returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions,” said Governor Mike Parson.

Schwarz says Pro-Choice Missouri will continue to fight for abortions in the state.

“Pro-choice Missouri is a grassroots political advocacy organization, and we work to mobilize people and build power across our state. And that’s what we will continue doing,” said Schwarz.

Other state lawmakers are reacting to the news.

No exceptions for rape or incest.



Right before I was elected, I met a pregnant 11 year old who has been raped by her uncle.



What about HER rights? — Betsy Fogle (@Fogle4MO) June 24, 2022

Today unborn women’s voices were heard and I’m eternally grateful. #prolifegeneration #chooselife — Hannah Kelly (@HannahKellyMO) June 24, 2022

