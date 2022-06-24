The Ozarks reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri law outlawing most abortions took effect following a U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortion.

Missouri law previously allowed abortions until 22 weeks of pregnancy. Under the new Missouri law, performing an abortion is a felony punishable by five-to-15 years in prison.

“I could travel outside of Missouri, and I could have access to abortions, but that will not be the case for thousands, probably millions of people now that this is in place,” said Maura Cressey, Greene County resident. “I think it’s going to disproportionately affect people who don’t have the resources, and it’s unfair.”

Missouri’s law does not have a clause to prosecute women who receive abortions.

“The original Roe v. Wade decision wasn’t based on the constitution. It’s never been a constitutional right,” said Josh Smith, a Taney County resident. “I think that they finally did the right thing by remanding this back to the states where it belongs.”

“I am pretty enraged and embarrassed. It’s just really upsetting. This is something that not only could potentially affect my body and my right to choose but so many other women and just Americans in general,” said Cressey.

“It boils down to the constitutionality of this first and foremost before you even look at the issue of abortion is whether or not this book fell under the constitution and it clearly didn’t,” said Smith.

Some Missouri residents who want an abortion are likely to travel to neighboring states including Illinois and Kansas. A new Illinois center near St. Louis will help women from out of state find travel, lodging and childcare if they need help getting to the area for an abortion.

