Sen. Josh Hawley on Greitens Ad:“There is no limit to what a desperate, washed-up politician will do.”

Sen. Josh Hawley comments on the new campaign ad released by U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., (KY3) - In a crowded race for Missouri’s next U.S. Senator, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made headlines this week after releasing his latest campaign ad.

In the ad, which has since been removed by Facebook and Twitter put a warning before it, Greitens is seen carrying a shotgun, saying he is going “RINO” hunting. “RINO” stands for “Republican in name only.” Greitens, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, is taking aim at Republicans who don’t support the former president.

The ad has since been condemned by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, who said, in part that he does not possess the sound judgement to be a Senator.

Another one of those people calling out the ad, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

“There is no limit to what a desperate, washed-up politician will do,” said Senator Hawley.

Senator Hawley, when serving as Missouri’s Attorney General, investigated Greitens for allegedly taking a charity fundraising list for political purposes. Greitens resigned as Missouri’s Governor in 2018, amid other allegations as well.

Senator Hawley is currently backing Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in the Senate race.

Greitens has said the ad was mean to be amusing and not taken literally.

