Cardinals place reliever Cabrera on injured list

St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, confers with relief pitcher Genesis...
St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, confers with relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, who had given up a walk to Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals announced Saturday that they have placed left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera on the injured list. Jake Woodford has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take Cabrera’s spot on the active roster.

Cabrera was added to the IL without an injury designation, which has been the typical path when a player’s absence is COVID-related. This does not necessarily mean Cabrera has tested positive for the virus, but the non-designation on an injury points to a COVID exposure being related in some way. When fellow lefty reliever T.J. McFarland hit the IL without designation earlier this week, it was reported that he had tested positive for the virus.

The absence of two left-handers in the bullpen will likely mean a role of increased prominence for rookie lefty Zack Thompson, who has a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings so far this season for St. Louis. Though his lone start of the year didn’t go very smoothly, Thompson has allowed just one earned run across 9.2 innings in his four relief appearances.

Thanks to the contributions of Cabrera (2.27 ERA), Giovanny Gallegos (2.70 ERA) and Ryan Helsley (0.33 ERA), the back-end of the St. Louis bullpen has been a strength for the Cardinals this season. With the lefty from that trio suddenly out of action, Thompson will look to carry his recent relief success into more high-leverage scenarios for the time being.

Woodford has compiled a 3.32 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Cardinals this season. He’s recently been stretching out as a starter with Memphis, where he has a 4.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 20 innings on the campaign.

