Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is hiring 911 dispatchers

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants you to help save lives by being the voice that someone hears first when they call 911.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said they need full-time 911 operators and is looking for people who know how to multi-task and become the first line when people are in need.

Sheriff Degase said they have four full-time and two part-time dispatchers. He wants a total of seven full-time operators.

Sheriff Degase said being a dispatcher is a tasking job but a fulfilling one because you are helping your community in all types of emergencies.

“Something major happens, there are multiple incoming calls that happen, so they’re handling that as well,” said Degase. “Getting the accurate information out to the officers is very, very important. Many times it can be life or death situations, and the information that they obtain and get out to the officers is very crucial.”

Sheriff Degase said they are still in the process of bringing in their new 911 system, which should be ready by September and help dispatchers and emergency personnel with GPS in rural areas.

To apply, call 417-250-2320 or go to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 900 Industrial Rd. Ava.

