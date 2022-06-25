Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for woman reported missing from Springfield, Mo.

Jessica E. Szymaszek, 35, disappeared on June 23.
Jessica E. Szymaszek, 35, disappeared on June 23.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help in locating a woman reported missing.

Jessica E. Szymaszek, 35, disappeared on June 23. Police say she has a history of being a victim of domestic violence. Investigators say Szymaszek has tattoos on her neck, arms, and hand, scars on arms and legs, and nose and lip piercings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

