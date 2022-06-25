ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

On Saturday, Reese Brozovich, 16, disappeared from an apartment complex in the 2900 block of West Deerfield around 1 a.m.

Investigators say Reese left on foot after becoming upset. They say he suffers from mental disabilities. He left his medication and cell phone.

If you see Reese, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 829-6320.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.