Former reality TV star Josh Duggar transferred to federal facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – A former reality TV star found guilty on two child pornography charges was transferred out of the Washington County Detention Center to begin the process of serving his federal prison sentence.

Josh Duggar was found guilty of the charges back in December and was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison on May 25..

According to content partner KNWA, the transfer destination was not announced, but Duggar was removed from the county inmate roster early on Friday, June 24.

At his sentencing, Duggar’s defense team requested he is sent to the federal correctional institution in either Texarkana or Seagoville since either one is closer to his family.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks noted he would recommend Seagoville if they had space available due to their “high-end treatment program” for sex offenders, KNWA reported.

On Thursday, June 23, Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, said she was “road-tripping to visit my bestie” in a social media post.

She also noted it was the 14th anniversary of her accepting his marriage proposal.

It was Anna’s first post since Feb. 2022, when she said, “There is more to the story.”

Duggar’s federal prison sentence will be followed by a supervised release term of 20 years, with several special conditions attached.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.