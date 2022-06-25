Hundreds gather in Park Central Square to protest reversal of Roe v. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people packed the streets of downtown Springfield Friday night to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the abortion law Roe v. Wade.

Those protestors then marched down to the federal courthouse. Chelsey Massey attended the protest. She says she knows a child who was raped. Massey is concerned over the lack of access to an abortion.

As a mother of two, Massey doesn’t want her daughters to lose their right to choose.

”I’m scared for my daughters,” Massey says.

Massey says the turnout at Friday night’s protest gives her some hope.

“It’s empowering as women,” Massey says. “We should feel empowered. We should have the right to choose. We should have all of our choices. There shouldn’t be another way. We shouldn’t have to die in backstreet abortions because we have the right to choose, and that’s what Missouri’s doing. They are taking away our right to choose.”

Massey says she will continue to fight until state lawmakers broaden access to abortion.

