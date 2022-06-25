Advertisement

Masks optional again for Arch visitors

The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the...
The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the mid-1960s to withstand a strong earthquake, but many other structures in the central U.S. are not. That's concerning because the active New Madrid Fault is centered in southeastern Missouri, and experts say there's up to a 10% chance of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake or greater in the region within the next 50 years. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Masks are optional again for visitors of indoor areas at the Gateway Arch National Park.

The National Parks Service made the announcement Saturday. It comes around three weeks after the mandate was reinstated amid rising COVID-19 transmission in St. Louis City and County.

Schnucks also reinstated a mask mandate for employees and vendors at stores in St. Louis City and County in early June. That mandate remains in place and is also now in effect in Jefferson County.

