Masks optional again for Arch visitors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Masks are optional again for visitors of indoor areas at the Gateway Arch National Park.

The National Parks Service made the announcement Saturday. It comes around three weeks after the mandate was reinstated amid rising COVID-19 transmission in St. Louis City and County.

Due to falling levels of risk in St. Louis City and County due to COVID-19 in the community, masks will no longer be required at Gateway Arch National Park and are optional for visitors. pic.twitter.com/amnHZKL8fh — Gateway Arch NPS (@GatewayArchNPS) June 25, 2022

Schnucks also reinstated a mask mandate for employees and vendors at stores in St. Louis City and County in early June. That mandate remains in place and is also now in effect in Jefferson County.

