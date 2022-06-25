Masks optional again for Arch visitors
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Masks are optional again for visitors of indoor areas at the Gateway Arch National Park.
The National Parks Service made the announcement Saturday. It comes around three weeks after the mandate was reinstated amid rising COVID-19 transmission in St. Louis City and County.
Schnucks also reinstated a mask mandate for employees and vendors at stores in St. Louis City and County in early June. That mandate remains in place and is also now in effect in Jefferson County.
