Nixa, Willard holding freedom festivals ahead of July 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Sky High Fireworks Show on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

This year’s fireworks show will once again be held at the Nixa High School’s Eagle Stadium and free to attend. Chris Russell, President of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, said they’re excited to continue the firework show tradition this year.

“In 2021, we had the first festival since 2015,” Russell said.

Russell said the Sky High Fireworks Show will have more than just fireworks.

“We’re going to have activities, five military branches doing obstacle courses,” Russell said. “We’ve got face painting. We’re going to have ice cream.”

Russell said anyone can attend and enjoy games on the concourse part of the stadium and the field, with the fireworks shooting off later at night right next to the stadium.

“We’re also going to be having things like knocker ball, phone factory, plus live music from 7-9:30,” Russell said.

Russell said the fireworks show is essential to him because it has been around Nixa for quite some time.

“The very first fireworks show actually started in the early 90s, and it was started by my dad,” Russell said. “We kept it going for many years until we ran out of locations because Nixa got too big.”

Russell said when Nixa renovated Eagle Stadium, they also reserved a plot of land by the stadium where it was doable to shoot off fireworks.

“Last year was our first time in six or seven years of having fireworks in Nixa,” Russell said.

Russell recommends those attending download the Experience Nixa app. If an attendee downloads the app, Russell said they’ll have a chance at winning $500 in fireworks that will be given away Saturday night.

If you want more information on the Sky High Fireworks Show, visit the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Willard Parks and Rec is also holding its 60th Anniversary of Freedom Fest on June 25. That parade will kick off at noon on Saturday. Willard’s Freedom Fest will be in Jackson Street Park, and that celebration will go all day.

