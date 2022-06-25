Advertisement

Nixa, Willard holding freedom festivals ahead of July 4

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Sky High Fireworks Show on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

This year’s fireworks show will once again be held at the Nixa High School’s Eagle Stadium and free to attend. Chris Russell, President of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, said they’re excited to continue the firework show tradition this year.

“In 2021, we had the first festival since 2015,” Russell said.

Russell said the Sky High Fireworks Show will have more than just fireworks.

“We’re going to have activities, five military branches doing obstacle courses,” Russell said. “We’ve got face painting. We’re going to have ice cream.”

Russell said anyone can attend and enjoy games on the concourse part of the stadium and the field, with the fireworks shooting off later at night right next to the stadium.

“We’re also going to be having things like knocker ball, phone factory, plus live music from 7-9:30,” Russell said.

Russell said the fireworks show is essential to him because it has been around Nixa for quite some time.

“The very first fireworks show actually started in the early 90s, and it was started by my dad,” Russell said. “We kept it going for many years until we ran out of locations because Nixa got too big.”

Russell said when Nixa renovated Eagle Stadium, they also reserved a plot of land by the stadium where it was doable to shoot off fireworks.

“Last year was our first time in six or seven years of having fireworks in Nixa,” Russell said.

Russell recommends those attending download the Experience Nixa app. If an attendee downloads the app, Russell said they’ll have a chance at winning $500 in fireworks that will be given away Saturday night.

If you want more information on the Sky High Fireworks Show, visit the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Willard Parks and Rec is also holding its 60th Anniversary of Freedom Fest on June 25. That parade will kick off at noon on Saturday. Willard’s Freedom Fest will be in Jackson Street Park, and that celebration will go all day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY
Sen. Josh Hawley on Greitens Ad: “There is no limit to what a desperate, washed-up politician will do.”
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge
Laclede County man pleads guilty in death of his boss
Taste of the Ozarks: Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad

Latest News

Nixa, Willard holding freedom festivals ahead of July 4
Small hail and gusty winds are possible
HOT day ahead for the Ozarks
The hottest temperatures of the year are likely on Saturday and a heat advisory is possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat today, cooler tomorrow
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, grounds into a double play to end the top of the third inning as...
Hendricks carries shutout into 8th, Cubs blank Cardinals