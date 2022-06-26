4th of July Celebrations: Fireworks laws around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner and many celebrations around the Ozarks are starting.

If you plan on setting off your own fireworks there’s a few things you should know. Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs and night crawlers. Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine you up to $500.

In unincorporated Greene County, fireworks are legal to set off. However, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says penalties are possible in cases deemed as a peace disturbance.

“In Rogersville the letter of the law is on the Fourth of July only from 9 a.m., I believe, in the morning until 10 p.m.,” said Chief Rich Stirts with the Rogersville Fire Protection District. “The problem is when people are inconsiderate and start shooting them off late at night.”

Chief Stirts says to those who come into the rural cities from Springfield to light off fireworks to be considerate of what they leave behind.

“Please remove your litter don’t go on other people’s property you can be ticketed for trespassing but if you do go somewhere and set fireworks off,” said Stirts.”

Each city and county has it’s own laws and restrictions:

Other fireworks laws around the Ozarks include the following:

In Bolivar, the only fireworks that you can use in town are sparklers, snakes, fountains, and smoke bombs.

In Branson, you can shoot your fireworks on July 4 until midnight.

In Nixa you can light up some fireworks from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

In Ozark, you are allowed to shoot off fireworks from from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4 and 5.

In Republic, fireworks are only allowed to be fired on Independence Day from 10 a.m. to midnight.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.