Crash in Barry County leads to serious injuries

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Barry County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 76, just south of Cassville at 3:45 a.m. on June 25.

Investigators say 26-year-old Mariah Sweaney missed a turn, went off the right side of the road, came back onto the road and her car flipped.

She was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. Sweaney was not wearing a seatbelt.

