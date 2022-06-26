Daughter of former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith recovering after emergency brain surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith revealed Saturday that his youngest child is recovering from emergency brain surgery.

Smith posted on Instagram Saturday that his daughter, Sloane, was taken to the hospital last month with stroke-like symptoms.

It was determined that she had a large brain tumor.

“She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy,” Smith wrote. “After weeks of waiting on pathology, we learned that Sloane’s tumor is a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases—without a clear road map for treatment.”

The surgery lasted about 10 hours. Smith said the neurosurgeons did a “miraculous job” and removed 100 percent of the tumor.

“Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half,” Smith said. “We have struggled to keep up on calls, texts, communication and trying to keep loved ones updated.”

The family is awaiting more tests to “decide the best path forward.”

He said Sloane is ‘singing, dancing, laughing and feeling good.”

