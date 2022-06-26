Advertisement

Fire damages mechanic shop in Camdenton, Mo.

Courtesy: Mid-County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Mid-County Fire Protection District(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a mechanic shop in Camdenton on Sunday morning.

Mid-County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the shop around 7 a.m. The shop is attached to Lake Area Liquidators, located on Old State Highway 5.

The fire spread through the building’s roof. Firefighters kept it spreading to the main part of the building. It took about three hours to battle the fire. Fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.

